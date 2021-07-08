Lynn (9-3) allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings to earn the win over Minnesota on Wednesday.
Lynn has allowed two runs or fewer in 13 of 16 starts and sports an impressive 1.99 ERA before heading to the All-Star game next Tuesday. Assuming he pitches at the mid-season exhibition, Lynn's first start after the break should come the following weekend.
