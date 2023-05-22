Lynn (3-5) earned the win Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings against the Royals. He struck out six.

Lynn picked up his third win in his last four appearances Sunday and appears to be turning the corner after starting the campaign 0-4 with a 7.16 ERA in his first six starts (32.2 innings). His lone blemish Sunday came from a two-run homer from Michael Massey in the second inning. Though Lynn's run prevention has been up and down throughout 2023, he has been one of the best strikeout producers in MLB with a 10.5 K/9 that ranks 16th among starters.