Lynn (knee) threw three scoreless innings while allowing two hits and striking out three in Sunday's rehab appearance with Triple-A Charlotte.
Lynn pitched well in his first rehab start, and he also threw 39 pitches. He is expected to make two additional appearances with the Knights prior to being activated from the injured list for his season debut with the White Sox. While his potential workload will become clearer, Lynn appears to be in a good position to immediately shoulder a significant workload. He should return by the middle of June if there are no setbacks.
