Hendriks (forearm) has been given a preliminary timeline of three weeks, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Hendriks hasn't pitched since Friday, but while his placement on the injured list can be backdated, he'll need a bit more than a minimum-length absence as he recovers from a forearm strain. The given timeline would see him return sometime in the early part of July. Kendall Graveman appears to be the best choice to replace him in the ninth inning, though he's pitched in two straight games, so any save chances Tuesday would likely to go Joe Kelly instead.