Hendricks (elbow) will throw a bullpen session this weekend, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Hendriks began playing catch a little less than a week ago and now is nearly ready to test things out from the bump. He's been sidelined since early June with right elbow inflammation. It's not clear whether Hendriks will require a rehab assignment before rejoining the White Sox' bullpen, although it seems likely.