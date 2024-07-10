Kopech earned the save in the opening game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Twins, striking out the side in a perfect ninth inning.

Kopech struck out Brooks Lee, Matt Walner and Max Kepler on nine pitches, recording an immaculate inning while securing his ninth save this season. The 28-year-old Kopech has turned in consecutive scoreless appearances after giving up six runs in his previous 2.2 innings. While he can be dominant, as illustrated Wednesday, Kopech's struggled to find consistency in the ninth inning for the White Sox this year. Overall, his ERA sits at 5.18 with a 1.43 WHIP and 55:23 K:BB across 40 innings.