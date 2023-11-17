Lopez was traded from Atlanta to the White Sox on Thursday along with Michael Soroka (forearm), Jared Shuster, Braden Shewmake and Riley Gowens in exchange for Aaron Bummer.

Lopez was dealt for the second time in the last five months as Atlanta looks to clear space on its 40-man roster. After handling a full-time role in 2021 and 2022, Lopez served primarily as a bench bat in 2023 and maintained only a .632 OPS. While he's shown stolen base upside in the past, Lopez managed only six steals across 262 plate appearances last season, though he could see an uptick in playing time with his new club given his ability to play across the infield.