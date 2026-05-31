White Sox's Peyton Pallette: Returned to Pale Hose

The Guardians returned Pallette to the White Sox on Sunday.

Cleveland selected Pallette in the Rule 5 Draft over the winter, and the 25-year-old right-hander made enough of an impression in spring training to secure a spot on the Opening Day roster. Pallette ended up being dropped from the 40-man roster just two months later, after he posted 5.23 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 22:16 K:BB in 20.2 innings. After going unclaimed off waivers, Pallette will now return to his original organization and will be assigned to the White Sox's Triple-A affiliate in Charlotte.