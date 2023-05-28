Gonzalez will start at second base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Gonzalez will man the keystone for the sixth time in seven games and may have emerged as the primary replacement at the position while Elvis Andrus (oblique) is on the shelf. Hanser Alberto had missed a good chunk of those games while missing a shoulder injury of his own, but since he returned to action Friday, he didn't play second base Saturday and won't on Sunday either. After sitting out Saturday's game entirely, Alberto will be filling in for a resting Yoan Moncada at third base in the series finale.