Gonzalez will start at second base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Gonzalez will pick up a fourth consecutive start, including his third straight at the keystone while Hanser Alberto (shoulder) has been banged up. The White Sox haven't revealed whether Alberto will require a trip to the 10-day injured list, but even if that's the case, Gonzalez may not be in store for a long-term run as an everyday player. Elvis Andrus (oblique) is expected to head out on a rehab assignment next week and could be ready to return from the IL within the first week of June to reclaim duties as Chicago's primary second baseman.