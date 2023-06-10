Gonzalez will be on the bench Saturday against Miami.

Gonzalez had been settling in as the White Sox's primary second baseman, starting 14 of 16 games at the keystone even with Elvis Andrus back from his oblique injury for the last six games of that stretch. Gonzalez has hit just .198/.213/.384 though 39 games this season, however, so it's perhaps no surprise that he's been back on the bench for the last two games. That said, Andrus is hitting just .200/.278/.248 himself, so he hasn't deserved everyday at-bats either.