Gonzalez has struck out at a 38.9 percent clip and has a .311 wOBA across 54 plate appearances with Triple-A Charlotte.

Swing and miss has been a part of Gonzalez's profile consistently as he has risen through the minors, though his struggles to make contact have been at an extreme to begin the 2022 season. He's struck out multiple times in seven of his 13 starts, and he also has only three extra-base hits. It's too small of a sample to draw conclusions about Gonzalez's chances to make an impact at the big-league level this season, but the 25-year-old has not had an ideal start to the campaign.