Burrowes (hand) has gone 4-for-20 with a stolen base, six runs and two RBI in five games for Single-A Kannapolis since being assigned to the affiliate May 13.

Burrowes was expected to open the season with Kannapolis, but a fractured hand ended up nixing those plans. He was cleared to return to action for the White Sox's rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate, and after going 9-for-19 with three walks against seven strikeouts in five games, Burrowes was given the green light to make his full-season debut. He's struggled at the plate early on with a 41.7 percent strikeout rate through five games with Kannapolis, but the infielder will get the chance to play on an everyday basis while he works to regain his timing.