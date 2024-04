Burrowes broke a bone in his hand when he was hit by a pitch in spring training but should make it to Single-A Kannapolis by the end of April, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

A 19-year-old shortstop, Burrowes will be making his full-season debut when he is assigned to the Cannon Ballers. He hit .259 with two home runs and 12 steals in 43 games last year in the Arizona Complex League.