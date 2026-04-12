The White Sox are expected to select Antonacci's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, Elijah Evans of JustBaseball.com reports.

Antonacci has blazed through the minors since being drafted in 2024, and in 12 games with Charlotte this season he's slashing .299/.445/.419 with two homers, six RBI and four stolen bases. Power isn't expected to be a primary asset -- he went deep just five times over 520 plate appearances across three levels last year -- but he has a potentially elite hit tool and plenty of speed, racking up 48 thefts in 58 attempts in the minors last season. He was strictly an infielder last year, playing primarily at second base, but has played mostly in left field in 2026 and could see ample time there with the White Sox, especially since Austin Hays (hamstring) landed on the injured list Tuesday.