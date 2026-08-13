White Sox's Sam Antonacci: Three hits, steal in win

Antonacci went 3-for-5 with a double and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Reds.

Antonacci made a third straight start at second base, but with Chase Meidroth healthy again after a bout of wrist soreness, Antonacci figures to move back into a strong-side platoon role in left field soon. Over 10 contests in August, Antonacci has gone 8-for-33 (.242) with three RBI, and this was his first successful steal on three attempts this month. The 23-year-old is batting .278 with a .776 OPS, eight home runs, 15 steals, 35 RBI, 59 runs scored, 17 doubles and two triples over his first 99 big-league games.