Triple-A Charlotte reinstated Burke (shoulder) from its 60-day injured list Friday.

Charlotte immediately plugged Burke into its rotation Friday, with the right-hander striking out eight while giving up one earned run on three hits and three walks over three innings. The 24-year-old hadn't pitched for Charlotte since June due to right shoulder discomfort and remained slowed by the injury heading into spring training. Prior to being activated from the 60-day IL, Burke knocked off the rust over the course of three rehab starts in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, where he struck out 17 over 7.1 innings while giving up five earned runs on eight hits and five walks.