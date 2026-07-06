White Sox's Sean Newcomb: Locks down five-out save

Newcomb secured the save Sunday against the Guardians, allowing no runs on no hits and one walk in 1.2 innings. He struck out two.

The White Sox are searching for some stability at closer, and Newcomb could be working his way into the mix. The veteran southpaw has successfully converted two saves in his past five appearances, and Chicago figures to mix and match its high-leverage options that also include Seranthony Dominguez and Grant Taylor going forward. Through 52.1 innings, Newcomb has a 2.58 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 51:17 K:BB with three saves in four opportunities.