Cunningham was traded to the White Sox on Thursday in exchange for a player to be named later, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

The 29-year-old Cunningham, who is hitting just .130/.192/.174 through nine games with Triple-A Indianapolis this season, will serve as organizational outfield depth with his new club. He's seen a trio of brief major-league stints since 2013, though he's struggled to a combined .207/.256/.264 slash line across 67 big-league games.