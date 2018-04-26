White Sox's Todd Cunningham: Sent to White Sox
Cunningham was traded to the White Sox on Thursday in exchange for a player to be named later, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
The 29-year-old Cunningham, who is hitting just .130/.192/.174 through nine games with Triple-A Indianapolis this season, will serve as organizational outfield depth with his new club. He's seen a trio of brief major-league stints since 2013, though he's struggled to a combined .207/.256/.264 slash line across 67 big-league games.
