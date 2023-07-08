Toussaint (0-2) took the loss Saturday as the White Sox fell 3-0 to the Cardinals, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out five.
The right-hander kept Chicago in the game, tossing 53 of 81 pitches for strikes before exiting, but the team's hitters couldn't solve Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis bullpen. Toussaint could lose his rotation spot to Michael Kopech (shoulder) immediately after the All-Star break, but in four appearances (two starts) for the White Sox he's posted a respectable 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB over 15 innings.
More News
-
White Sox's Touki Toussaint: Likely to start Saturday•
-
White Sox's Touki Toussaint: Walks four in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Touki Toussaint: Starting Sunday in Oakland•
-
White Sox's Touki Toussaint: Claimed by ChiSox•
-
Guardians' Touki Toussaint: Designated for assignment•
-
Guardians' Touki Toussaint: Ineffective in loss•