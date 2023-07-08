Toussaint (0-2) took the loss Saturday as the White Sox fell 3-0 to the Cardinals, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander kept Chicago in the game, tossing 53 of 81 pitches for strikes before exiting, but the team's hitters couldn't solve Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis bullpen. Toussaint could lose his rotation spot to Michael Kopech (shoulder) immediately after the All-Star break, but in four appearances (two starts) for the White Sox he's posted a respectable 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB over 15 innings.