White Sox's Tyler Gilbert: Back to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox optioned Gilbert to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Gilbert was recalled by the White Sox ahead of Wednesday's game against the Rays, when he allowed four runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two batters across 1.2 innings. He'll return to Triple-A while the White Sox promote Doug Nikhazy in a corresponding move.
More News
-
White Sox's Tyler Gilbert: Making return to Chicago•
-
White Sox's Tyler Gilbert: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Tyler Gilbert: Serving as opener Saturday•
-
White Sox's Tyler Gilbert: Serving as opener Monday•
-
White Sox's Tyler Gilbert: Nabs one-out save•
-
White Sox's Tyler Gilbert: Back in big leagues•