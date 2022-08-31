The White Sox reinstated Grandal (knee) from the 10-day injured list in advance of Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Grandal looked to be in danger of missing extended action after he exited an Aug. 20 game against the Guardians with a left knee strain, but after an MRI revealed no major ligament or tendon damage, he ended up spending the minimum amount of time on the IL. He was productive over a recent three-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte, but the career-worst .566 OPS he posted for the White Sox prior to landing on the shelf could put Grandal at risk of settling into a timeshare at catcher with Seby Zavala over the final five weeks of the campaign.