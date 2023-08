Moncada went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Saturday's win over the Athletics.

Moncada took JP Sears yard in the third inning for his fifth long ball of the season, driving in Tim Anderson and Eloy Jimenez. The third baseman has now hit safely in seven of his last eight appearances, a stretch in which he's batting 8-for-28 (.286) with six RBI but striking out 31 percent of the time.