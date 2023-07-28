Moncada isn't starting Friday against the Guardians, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Moncada is 2-for-11 with an RBI and five strikeouts since returning from the injured list, and he'll catch a breather Friday. Jake Burger will take Moncada's place in the hot corner, allowing Zach Remillard to start at second base and bat eighth.