Moncada isn't starting Friday against the Guardians, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Moncada is 2-for-11 with an RBI and five strikeouts since returning from the injured list, and he'll catch a breather Friday. Jake Burger will take Moncada's place in the hot corner, allowing Zach Remillard to start at second base and bat eighth.
