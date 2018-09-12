White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Dealing with sore hip
Manager Rick Renteria said Moncada is dealing with a sore hip, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
This helps explain Moncada's absence from Tuesday's lineup following 21 consecutive starts. The young second baseman was seen doing his normal pregame work, so he may be available off the bench. He'll get another day to recover with the White Sox off the schedule Thursday.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Hits bench Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Hitting leadoff again•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Homers in win•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Plates two in victory over Yankees•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Clubs 16th home run•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Not in Monday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...