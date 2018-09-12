Manager Rick Renteria said Moncada is dealing with a sore hip, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

This helps explain Moncada's absence from Tuesday's lineup following 21 consecutive starts. The young second baseman was seen doing his normal pregame work, so he may be available off the bench. He'll get another day to recover with the White Sox off the schedule Thursday.

