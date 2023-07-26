Moncada went 0-for-3 with an RBI on Tuesday against the Cubs.

Moncada returned from a six-week absence caused by a back issue to start at third base and hit fifth. He struck out twice but did manage a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. There was some concern about Moncada's potential for playing time given the power production of Jake Burger while Moncada was sidelined, though Burger slid to second base Tuesday. That leaves both Zach Remillard and Elvis Andrus as the potential biggest playing-time losers due to Moncada's return.