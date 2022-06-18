Moncada (hamstring), who isn't starting Saturday against Houston, will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of his injury, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Moncada sustained a right hamstring injury Friday against the Astros, and his MRI should help to determine whether he'll require a trip to the injured list. Manager Tony La Russa is optimistic that the 27-year-old will avoid an IL stint, but Jake Burger and Josh Harrison should see increased playing time at third base if Moncada misses additional time.
