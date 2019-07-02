White Sox's Yolbert Sanchez: Signs with White Sox

Sanchez signed a $2.5 million contract with the White Sox, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez, a shortstop from Cuba, is already 22 years old, which makes him a rarity among July 2 international signees. His top tools are his above-average speed, fielding and throwing, while the jury is still out on his ability to hit quality pro pitching.

