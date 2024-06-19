Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Judge (hand) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Orioles, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

X-rays and a CT scan on Judge's left hand came back negative after he exited Tuesday's 4-2 win over Baltimore when he was hit by pitch. According to Meredith Marakovits of YES Network, Boone said that Judge took some swings in the batting cage Wednesday and is expected to avoid a trip to the injured list, but the slugger is still sore and will miss at least one start. Judge likely won't be available off the bench Wednesday, but the hope is he'll be able to return to action for Thursday's series finale. Trent Grisham will replace Judge in center field Wednesday.