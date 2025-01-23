The Yankees claimed Winans off waivers from Atlanta on Thursday, Chase Ford of MiLB Central reports.
Winans had been designated for assignment last week and will now join a new organization. The 29-year-old has collected a 7.20 ERA and 38:12 K:BB across 40 innings since the start of the 2023 season. Winans has minor-league options remaining and will likely begin the 2025 campaign as rotation depth at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
More News
-
Braves' Allan Winans: Scrubbed from 40-man roster•
-
Braves' Allan Winans: Back to Triple-A after poor start•
-
Braves' Allan Winans: Called up, starting matinee•
-
Braves' Allan Winans: Taking hill for Game 1 of twin bill•
-
Braves' Allan Winans: Confirmed for start Wednesday•
-
Braves' Allan Winans: Expected to draw start Wednesday•