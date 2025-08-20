The Yankees recalled Winans from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

Winans has spent most of this season in Triple-A, where he's started in 14 of 16 games with a 1.20 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 82:22 K:BB across 75 innings. That success in the minors hasn't translated to the majors, and across 9.1 major-league innings he has yielded 11 runs (nine earned) on 13 hits and three walks while striking out six batters. Winans will likely serve in a long-relief role out of the Yankees' bullpen.