The Yankees are finalizing a trade to acquire Benintendi from the Royals on Wednesday in exchange for three minor-league players, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the minor-league players are pitchers Beck Way, Chandler Champlain and T.J. Sikkema.

Benintendi went 1-for-4 during Kansas City's loss to the Angels on Wednesday, and it will end up being his final game with the club. The 28-year-old, who is a free agent after the season, has a .320/.387/.398 slash line with three home runs, 39 RBI, 40 runs and four stolen bases in 92 games this year, and he should play a significant role in New York's outfield the rest of the campaign, especially with Giancarlo Stanton (Achilles) recently landing on the injured list. The Royals and Yankees begin a four-game series Thursday in New York, so Benintendi should quickly be able to join his new team.