Volpe (shoulder) went through a high-intensity defensive workout at full speed Thursday and is expected to be about two weeks away from taking live batting practice, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

The 24-year-old shortstop continues to progress in his rehab shoulder labrum surgery, which he underwent in October after playing through the injury for much of last season. Volpe will begin the season on the injured list but could be ready to make his 2026 debut before the end of April.