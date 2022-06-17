Chapman threw fastballs and sliders off the Yankee Stadium mound Tuesday and will next face live hitters, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Chapman hasn't pitched in a game for the Yankees in over three weeks, but he appears to be nearing a return. The veteran closer has said that he hopes to avoid a minor-league rehab assignment, though it's unclear if the organization has the same stance. Hoch reported Wednesday that manager Aaron Boone plans to use fill-in closer Clay Holmes in high-leverage situations -- not necessarily in the ninth inning -- upon Chapman's return, implying that the latter will still have the opportunity to save games upon his activation.