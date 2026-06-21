Yankees' Austin Wells: Back from IL

The Yankees reinstated Wells (headaches) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.

Wells will make his return to the Yankees following a two-week stint on the shelf due to cervical headaches. He was given the green light to come off the IL after completing a three-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre earlier in the week, during which he went 2-for-12 with a pair of home runs and two walks. The Yankees optioned J.C. Escarra to Triple-A on Saturday to open up a spot on the active roster for Wells, who should take over as the team's No. 1 catcher.