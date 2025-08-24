Wells will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Wells' playing time had taken a hit recently with the Yankees beginning to hand Ben Rice more work behind the plate, but Wells will make his third straight start at catcher to close out the series with Boston. Rice will occupy first base Sunday while Paul Goldschmidt gets squeezed out of the lineup for a second straight matchup with a right-handed starting pitcher (Dustin May).