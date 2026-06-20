Yankees' Austin Wells: Expected back Sunday

Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Wells (head) will likely return from the injured list and start Sunday, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Wells landed on the injured list June 6 with cervical headaches but has been playing in rehab games since Tuesday, going 2-for-12 with a pair of homers and an additional RBI across three contests. He'll presumably reclaim his job as New York's primary backstop once he's activated, though he likely won't take on an everyday role after posting a .533 OPS through 169 plate appearances to begin the season.