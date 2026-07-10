Yankees' Austin Wells: Goes deep Thursday

Wells went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk in a 12-4 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Wells got in on a big day for New York's offense when he swatted a solo homer to right field in the fourth inning. It was only the fifth homer of the campaign by the backstop and his first since May 22. Even with the long ball, Wells has accumulated a putrid .314 OPS with a 1:14 BB:K across 16 games since his June 21 return from an IL stint. He's in the midst of a career-worst season, slashing .151/.246/.242 with a 27.8 percent strikeout rate and just 11 RBI through 212 plate appearances.