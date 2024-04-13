Wells isn't in the Yankees' lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against Cleveland.
Wells will begin the first game of Saturday's slate in the dugout, though he will likely get the nod to start behind the dish in the nightcap. In the meantime, Jose Trevino will start against right-hander Carlos Carrasco and bat eighth.
