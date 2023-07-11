Wells is slashing .241/.338/.422 with four home runs, two steals, a 12.5 percent walk rate and a 25.7 percent strikeout rate in his last 30 games for Double-A Somerset.

Wells turns 24 on Wednesday, and he has 107 games under his belt at Double-A dating back to last season. All told, Wells has a .250/.340/.480 slash line with 11 home runs and four steals in 52 games this season. He has a career-high 53.1 percent flyball rate, which would rank third among qualified big-league hitters behind Jack Suwinski (60 percent) and Max Muncy (53.3 percent).