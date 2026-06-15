Yankees' Austin Wells: Set for rehab assignment

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Wells (head) will go out on a rehab assignment before being activated from the 10-day injured list, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Wells, who is recovering from cervical heaches, will be eligible to return from the IL ahead of the Yankees' next game Tuesday versus the White Sox, but the 26-year-old will get some time to shake off rust in the minors before he rejoins the big club. The skipper didn't go into any specifics regarding how long the rehab assignment might last, but if Wells is able to catch a full nine-inning game with a minor-league affiliate early in the week without incident, he might be activated prior to this weekend's home series versus the Reds.