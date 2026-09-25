The Yankees optioned Beck after the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Beck took the loss in the matinee, allowing seven runs on six hits and three walks while striking out eight over five innings. While Beck put up impressive numbers at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, posting a 2.93 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 151:40 K:BB in 135.1 innings, that success has yet to translate to the highest level (9.95 ERA in four appearances).