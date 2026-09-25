Beck will be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Alex Diaz of WFUV Sports reports.

Saturday's game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Friday due to a forecast of sustained inclement weather in the northeast. Beck will be summoned to make his second MLB start (fourth appearance), after allowing seven runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out five over 7.2 innings in his previous outings with the Yankees. The 27-year-old righty put together a nice season at Triple-A, going 10-2 with a 2.93 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over 135.1 innings.