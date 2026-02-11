Yankees manager Aaron Boone implied Wednesday that Headrick (forearm) is fully healthy for the start of spring training, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Headrick closed the past season on the Yankees' injured list while recovering from a left forearm contusion, but he was able to make seven rehab appearances at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in September and appears to have had a normal offseason. The 28-year-old southpaw will be competing for a spot in the Yankees' Opening Day bullpen and will likely work in middle relief if he breaks camp with the big club.