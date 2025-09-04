Headrick (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

A bruised forearm has kept Headrick on the injured list since mid-August, but he's now been cleared to begin playing in minor-league games in preparation for his return to the Bronx. The 27-year-old sports a 3.13 ERA and 1.04 WHIP through 23 innings with the Yankees this year and should claim a middle-relief role in their bullpen once healthy.