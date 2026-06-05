Yankees' Brent Headrick: Earns win in relief Thursday

Headrick (4-1) recorded the win over Cleveland on Thursday, walking one batter and striking out one over a hitless and scoreless inning.

Carlos Rodon gave the Yankees six innings of one-run ball, but the game was tied entering the seventh. Headrick worked around a two-out walk to pitch a scoreless top of the frame, and he moved into position for the victory when New York plated a run in the bottom of the inning. The southpaw has held the opponent scoreless in seven straight outings while posting an 8:3 K:BB over 6.1 frames during that span. He's been a key part of the Yankees' bullpen with a 1.82 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, four wins, seven holds and a 34:12 K:BB through 29.2 innings spanning 30 appearances on the campaign.