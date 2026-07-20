Yankees' Brent Headrick: Continues impressive stretch

Headrick recorded a hold Sunday in the second game of a doubleheader against the Dodgers by tossing two perfect innings, during which he struck out three batters.

Headrick was the third pitcher to enter for New York in a bullpen game for both clubs. The left-hander thrived during his time on the mound, recording six outs on just 22 pitches, with four of his 15 of his strikes being of the swing-and-miss variety. It was the continuation of a dominant 26-outing span for Headrick, as he's posted a 0.69 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 31:8 K:BB over 26 innings while collecting five holds and two wins during that span. Coming into the campaign, Headrick had just one hold across 32 career regular-season relief appearances, but he's moved into higher-leverage work this year with 11 holds -- second-most on the Yankees -- over 49 outings.