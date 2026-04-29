Headrick recorded a hold against the Rangers on Tuesday, walking one batter and allowing one hit while striking out one over a scoreless inning of work.

Headrick entered in the seventh inning after Cam Schlittler tossed six scoreless frames for New York. Headrick gave up a leadoff single and issued a two-out walk, but he was able to get out of the frame without allowing any runs by striking out Brandon Nimmo. The southpaw has been seeing higher-leverage work of late -- after notching zero holds through his first 12 appearances of the season, he's proceeded to tally three holds across his past four outings. Headrick seems to be earning manager Aaron Boone's trust by posting a 1.93 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB over 14 frames spanning 16 appearances overall.