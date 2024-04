Selvidge will begin the season with Double-A Somerset, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

Selvidge, a 21-year-old lefty with a projectable 6-foot-3, 205-pound frame, was excellent at Single-A and High-A last season, but he only made nine starts at High-A, so this assignment was a nice vote of confidence by the Yankees. While Selvidge's 93-mph fastball is a middling pitch, his cutter and slider are very strong secondary offerings and he had a 6.5 percent walk rate last season.