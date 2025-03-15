Carrasco pitched 3.1 innings in a Grapefruit League start against Philadelphia on Friday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out six batters.

Carrasco gave up a second-inning run but retired five of the six batters he faced after that runner crossed the plate. He did hit a pair of batters, but overall this was another positive performance by the veteran righty. Carrasco has posted a 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB over 11 innings so far this spring. He's in camp on a minor-league deal and wasn't expected to compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster, but he's now a candidate for some early season starts due to injuries to Gerrit Cole (elbow) and Luis Gil (lat). It remains to be seen, however, if Carrasco will break camp with the big club or be asked to accept a minor-league assignment to begin the campaign.